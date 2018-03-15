Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain Image caption Efforts to clear the tunnel of snow were successful earlier this week

Scotland's only funicular railway has been closed due to drifting snow blocking a tunnel at its mountainside station.

Staff at CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre said they were "fighting a losing battle" to keep the tunnel's mouth and parts of the line clear.

They were successful in their efforts to clear drifting snow from the tunnel earlier this week.

However, the latest work has been hampered by high winds.

The railway, near Aviemore, connects a base station with a restaurant 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain.

The centre has apologised for not being able to currently operate the railway.