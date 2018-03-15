Man dies after wall collapses outside Inverness house
- 15 March 2018
A builder has died after a wall outside a house in Inverness collapsed on him.
The man has been named locally as Iain Urquhart, 57, from the city.
Police Scotland said it was called to the property in Old Edinburgh Road on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesman said: "Initial inquiries reveal there were no other persons involved and there are no suspicious circumstances."