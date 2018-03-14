A self-employed joiner has been fined £3,600 after admitting to driving carelessly at speeds of up to 100mph.

Police who stopped Lee Tarran, 25, of Aviemore, told him to pay a £100 fixed penalty and that he would have three penalty points put on his licence.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that he did not pay the fine and was then charged with dangerous driving.

Tarran's plea to the lesser charge of careless driving on the A9 on 10 August 2016 was accepted, the court heard.

The court also heard that a friend had told him not pay the fixed penalty.

'Messing in cars'

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Tarran that he would not disqualify him because he had just secured a two-year contract building houses in nearby Newtonmore and a ban would cost his workmate his job.

The sheriff said: "This was an appalling speed. You could easily have killed someone else or yourself driving at that speed on the A9.

"You came close to losing your licence today. But you have disposed of your exceptionally powerful car and chosen to focus on your business rather than messing about in cars."