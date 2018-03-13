Plans approved for 100 new homes for Croy
13 March 2018
Highland councillors have voted to approve plans for 100 new homes in the village of Croy, near Inverness.
Developer Scotia Homes also intends to build a shop and a cafe on the site on Dalcroy Road.
The project was considered by Highland Council's south planning applications committee.
Some councillors raised concerns about the development putting pressure on the local primary school and said that would increase traffic on roads.