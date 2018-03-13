Image caption Campaigners argue that the proposed site forms part of the battlefield

Campaigners want archaeologists to be given the chance to examine a proposed housing site near Culloden Battlefield.

Highland councillors have been asked to approve amended plans for the 16 homes at Viewhill, near Inverness.

Group to Stop Development at Culloden argue the site is part of the battlefield.

Councillors had previously rejected permission for the homes, but a Scottish government-appointed official later granted it.

Since 2014, when the planning permission was given to developer Inverness Properties, another company has taken over the project.

Aberdeenshire-based Kirkwood Homes have made changes to the design and layout of the properties.

Highland Council's south planning applications committee is due to consider the amended plans at a meeting taking place later on Tuesday.

Council planning officials have recommended that councillors approve the changes.

But campaigners want archaeologists to examine the site before any decision is made on the proposal.

Although the site is about half a mile from the location of the battle, fought between Jacobite and government forces in April 1746, it is within the battlefield's conservation area.