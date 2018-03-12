Firefighters tackle car on fire on A9 near Dalwhinnie
- 12 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A car has gone on fire on the A9 in the Highlands.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident near Dalwhinnie just before 15:30 and two appliances were sent to the scene.
The fire service said there were no casualties.
A spokesman said: "Firefighters are currently on the scene battling the fire."