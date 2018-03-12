In pictures: Inverness Half Marathon

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Thousands took part in the Inverness Half Marathon

The annual Inverness Half Marathon was held on Sunday.

Almost 3,000 runners took part in the event.

Deeside Runners' Robbie Simpson set a new course record time of one hour, four minutes and 27 seconds. He beat the previous record which was set 25 years earlier by Peter Fleming.

Garscube Harrier Katie White won the women's event with a personal best time of 1:15:58.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Runners passing below Inverness Castle on the banks of the River Ness

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption A crowd gathers to cheer on the runners

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption A runner celebrates crossing the finish line

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Robbie Simpson broke the course's record which had stood for 25 years

Images are copyright of Paul Campbell.