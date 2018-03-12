In pictures: Inverness Half Marathon
- 12 March 2018
The annual Inverness Half Marathon was held on Sunday.
Almost 3,000 runners took part in the event.
Deeside Runners' Robbie Simpson set a new course record time of one hour, four minutes and 27 seconds. He beat the previous record which was set 25 years earlier by Peter Fleming.
Garscube Harrier Katie White won the women's event with a personal best time of 1:15:58.
Images are copyright of Paul Campbell.