The coastguard has issued an appeal for information on a boat called Hanson Two after receiving a Mayday just before 01:00 off Scotland's west coast.

Tobermory and Mallaig lifeboats made a thorough six-hour search of an area between Tobermory and Ullapool and found nothing, the HM Coastguard said.

A number of relay broadcasts to vessels in the area have also been made with nothing seen or heard.

No other distress alerts have been received since the Mayday.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the distress call had involved a "very brief spoken word" message.

The mayday was received in Tobermory and Ullapool, but had not included any information about the location of the boat.