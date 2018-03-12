Highlands & Islands

In pictures: Scotland's mountains in their Sunday best

  • 12 March 2018
Inversion Image copyright SAIS Creag Meagaidh
Image caption Cloud inversion and blue skies in an image taken by SAIS Creag Meagaidh

Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) forecasters captured breathtaking scenes of snow-covered mountains under blue skies on Sunday.

The day's calm conditions had followed more challenging weather on Saturday, when low cloud and high winds reduced visibility.

SAIS, which provides assessments of potential avalanche risk in six mountain areas, is more than halfway through its latest forecasting season.

Inversion Image copyright SAIS Creag Meagaidh
Image caption Sunday's conditions in another image by SAIS Creag Meagaidh
Glen Coe Image copyright SAIS Glencoe
Image caption Clach Leathad and cloud inversion in a photograph taken by SAIS Glencoe
Lochnagar Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms
Image caption The snowy cliffs of Lochnagar catching sunlight
Panorama taken in Lochaber Image copyright SAIS Lochaber
Image caption A panoramic shot taken by SAIS Lochaber
Climbers Image copyright SAIS Lochaber
Image caption Climbers enjoying the conditions in Lochaber's mountains
Raised footprints in snow in Lochaber Image copyright SAIS Lochaber
Image caption Raised footprints in snow in another image taken by SAIS Lochaber
Conditions in Southern Cairngorms on Saturday Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms
Image caption But the weather on Saturday was not so great, as can be seen in this image by SAIS Southern Cairngorms
Presentational white space
High winds in Lochaber Image copyright SAIS Lochaber
Image caption Strong winds reduced visibility on Lochaber's hills on Saturday

All images copyright of Scottish Avalanche Information Service.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites