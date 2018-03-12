In pictures: Scotland's mountains in their Sunday best
Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) forecasters captured breathtaking scenes of snow-covered mountains under blue skies on Sunday.
The day's calm conditions had followed more challenging weather on Saturday, when low cloud and high winds reduced visibility.
SAIS, which provides assessments of potential avalanche risk in six mountain areas, is more than halfway through its latest forecasting season.
All images copyright of Scottish Avalanche Information Service.