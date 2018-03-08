The National Lottery is trying to find the winner of a £1m prize from a ticket bought in the Highland Council area.

The money was won in EuroMillions Millionaire Maker late last month.

The winning code for the prize on 23 February was JLVR 34110 and the ticket holder has until 22 August to claim their prize.

The National Lottery said the person involved was one of seven who won £1m that night. If the money is not claimed it will go towards lottery projects.

Andy Carter, of The National Lottery, said: "We're desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and unite them with their winnings. This amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody's life.

"We're urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

"Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa."

He added: "We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win."