Image caption Campaigners argue that the proposed site has links to the battle of 1746

Highland councillors have been asked to approve plans for a housing development opposed by campaigners concerned about its impact on Culloden Battlefield.

A Scottish government-appointed planning reporter granted permission for the 16 properties in 2014.

Following a change in ownership of the site, Highland councillors were asked to approve a new design and layout of the homes at Viewhill, near Inverness.

But councillors asked for further amendments to the plans.

The revised proposals, which include greater use of natural stone in the design of the homes, are due to be considered at a meeting of Highland Council's south planning applications committee next week.

Council planning officials have recommended that councillors approve the plans.

Though the site is about half a mile from the location of the battle, fought between Jacobite and government forces in April 1746, it is within the battlefield's conservation area.