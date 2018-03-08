Image copyright SCTS Image caption The new building is scheduled to be completed in late 2019

Work has begun on the new Inverness Justice Centre.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) building is being constructed on a site between the city's Longman Road and Burnett Road.

Once open, the courts service will move out of Inverness Castle in the city centre, and the castle will be turned into a tourist attraction.

The construction of the justice centre is expected to be completed late next year.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said: "Today brings us a step closer to providing new facilities to deliver a truly 21st Century service.

"Scottish government funding of £30m has made the project possible, reflecting our commitment to deliver a justice system that is accessible, modern and fit-for-purpose.

"The new Inverness Justice Centre will give the people of the Highlands access to modern facilities and support all in the same place, which will have a positive impact on local communities."

Image copyright SCTS Image caption An artist's impression of the completed centre

Eric McQueen, SCTS chief executive said: "Inverness Justice Centre is in a unique opportunity to bring organisations together, focusing where practical on problem-solving approaches to reduce reoffending and increase the opportunity for community sentencing.

"The centre will represent the changing face of justice by including facilities and technology to remove the need for children to appear in person court and to support the development of digital case management for summary crime in the future."