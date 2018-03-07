Image caption The project to provide the new homes will cost £25m

Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association (LSHA) plans to provide more than 200 affordable properties across its area by 2023.

Forty-four of the properties are already under construction or being purchased, with a further 75 to be available over the rest of 2018.

The remaining homes are to be provided as part of LSHA's new five-year business plan.

The overall project is expected to cost £25m.

LSHA receives support from the Scottish government and Highland Council.

Chief executive Lachie MacDonald said: "This is a massive and unprecedented investment in Skye and Lochalsh.

"In addition to being excellent news for jobs in the construction industry, it demonstrates our commitment to meeting the housing needs of individuals and families in the area as quickly as possible.

"We believe that the best approach to dealing with housing-need pressures is to increase the supply of housing and our development programme will certainly achieve that aim."