Dalwhinnie water supply restrictions lifted

  • 7 March 2018
Scottish Water has lifted restrictions on the water supply to Dalwhinnie in the Highlands.

Earlier this week, residents were urged not to use the water for drinking or cooking.

Scottish Water said its initial investigations suggested recent severe weather had reduced the amount of water entering the local treatment works.

This had led to sediment being drawn into the supply, activating safety systems.

