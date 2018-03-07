A hillwalker had to be rescued after getting into difficulty in the Isle of Skye's Cuillin hills.

The rescue effort involving 10 members of Skye Mountain Rescue Team began on Monday night and finished in the early hours of Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was stuck near Sgurr na Stri above Loch Coruisk.

In a post on Twitter, the team said it was a"long night" involving "a couple of hairy drives along a coastal track".

Skye MRT also thanked local Police Scotland officers for their help in finding the man a bed for the night, rather than him having to spend the night "in the snow with the ptarmigan".