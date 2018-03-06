Image copyright Uist Forest Retreat

A white-tailed sea eagle has been photographed by a remote camera trap with its wings spread next to a dead red deer stag.

The stag, which had been knocked down and killed on a road in North Uist, was left near the camera to observe what wildlife would be drawn to it.

Even RSPB Scotland staff who have shared the image were stunned by the size of the eagle.

Nicknamed flying barn doors, the birds can have a wingspan of 2.4m (7.8ft).

They are described as "opportunist hunters and carrion feeders", and known for stealing food from other predators.

The camera trap was set by Angus and Kathryn Johnson at Uist Forest Retreat.