Image copyright Dave MacLeod Image caption Kevin Woods and Helen Rennard in an image captured by Dave MacLeod

One of Scotland's highest waterfalls has frozen over, attracting the attention of seasoned ice climbers.

Lochaber's 120m (394ft) Steall Falls are reached by trekking through the Nevis Gorge in Glen Nevis.

The waterfall was used as a backdrop in the 2005 film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

The falls are known to freeze over in winter and spring.

Image copyright SAIS Lochaber Image caption The frozen falls in a photograph taken on Sunday by the Scottish Avalanche Information Service

Its waters have frozen again in a recent period of cold weather that also brought disruptive heavy snowfalls to central and southern Scotland.

Climbers Dave MacLeod, Kevin Woods and Helen Rennard climbed the iced up falls last week.

After making a solo ascent of the falls, Lochaber-based Mr MacLeod used a drone to film the other climbers .

Image copyright Dave MacLeod Image caption Two more images from the climbers' ascent of frozen Steall Falls

