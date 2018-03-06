Image copyright Port of Cromarty Firth Image caption The port at Invergordon is scheduled to handle 11% more passengers than last season

The Port of Cromarty Firth is preparing to handle its largest number of cruise ship passengers yet.

An estimated total of 170,000 passengers are expected at the port in Invergordon on 92 cruise ships over this year's cruise season.

The figure is an 11% increase on last season's number of passengers.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the first cruise ship to dock in the Cromarty Firth.