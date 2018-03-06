Invergordon preparing for record cruise ship season
- 6 March 2018
The Port of Cromarty Firth is preparing to handle its largest number of cruise ship passengers yet.
An estimated total of 170,000 passengers are expected at the port in Invergordon on 92 cruise ships over this year's cruise season.
The figure is an 11% increase on last season's number of passengers.
This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the first cruise ship to dock in the Cromarty Firth.