Body found in search for 16-year-old Silas Humphreys
- 5 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police searching for a 16-year-old, missing in the Black Isle in the Highlands, have said a body has been found.
Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Silas Humphreys and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
The search had been launched in wintry weather on Sunday.
A police statement added: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."