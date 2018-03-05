Highlands & Islands

Body found in search for 16-year-old Silas Humphreys

  • 5 March 2018

Police searching for a 16-year-old, missing in the Black Isle in the Highlands, have said a body has been found.

Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Silas Humphreys and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The search had been launched in wintry weather on Sunday.

A police statement added: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."