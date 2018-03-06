Image copyright Paul Webster Image caption One of Paul Webster's portfolio of images that won him the competition's overall prize

Grimsby-born photographer Paul Webster has been announced as this year's winner of the Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year Award.

Webster, who is based in Cromdale, won the prize with a portfolio of three images shot in the mountain ranges of the Lochaber Geopark and Glen Affric.

They included a photograph called Dreams and Nightmares, an image of light breaking through to light up Aonach Eagach whilst two ravens circled overhead.

Mr Webster said: "When I got the telephone call, I was honestly just astonished to be told I'd won.

Image copyright Paul Webster Image caption Mr Webster's image Dreams and Nightmares

Image copyright Paul Webster Image caption Mr Webster shot his winning images in Glen Affric and in Lochaber's mountains

"There are so many landscape photographers I really admire that enter this competition, and to have come out on top is just unbelievable - I'm thrilled."

The 43-year-old moved to Scotland 11 years ago with his wife Helen and they set up the Walkhighlands website.

As well as the website and his photography, Mr Webster has written 14 guidebooks on walking.

Image copyright Nigel Morton Image caption Nigel Morton won the new weather award

Image copyright Grant Ritchie Image caption Grant Ritchie was runner-up in the weather category

Image copyright Martin Steele Image caption Martin Steele was highly commended in the weather category

One of the new awards introduced for this year's competition was the Scottish Weather award, judged by BBC Scotland Weather presenter and news anchor, Anne Lundon.

The weather also had an impact on the contest.

The announcement of the winners was postponed after the preparations for it were hampered by last week's heavy snow and high winds, which led to the Met Office issuing a red weather warning for large parts of central and southern Scotland.

The volunteer-run competition organised by Perthshire-based landscape photographer Stuart Low is now in its fourth year.

Image copyright Richard Clarkson Image caption Richard Clarkson won the summer landscape category

Image copyright David Mould Image caption David Mould won the monochrome prize

Image copyright Jeanie Lazenby Image caption Jeanie Lazenby was overall winner in the landscape category

Winning entries will be published in a series of public exhibitions across Scotland and in a special edition book that will be launched on 27 March.

Mr Low said: "The competition is now firmly established, not only in the UK but right across the globe.

"It's evolved and diversified too. This year, we've seen more photographers shooting on traditional film and some have even submitted entries using historical photographic processes, like Cyanotypes which date back to the 1790s, so it's been very interesting to judge."

Image copyright Craig Mcdearmid Image caption Craig Mcdearmid was highly commended in the landscape category

All images are copyrighted.