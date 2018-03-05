Image copyright PA Image caption People have asked not to drink or use the water in preparing food

Scottish Water has urged people in Dalwhinnie not to use their water supply for drinking or cooking.

The utilities company said it was investigating issues with the supply, which serves about 50 properties.

It said people should not to use their water for drinking, preparing food, or brushing their teeth until further notice.

Water can be used for bathing and flushing the toilet, and "with special care" when bathing children and babies.

A bottled water collection point has been set up at the Dalwhinnie Garage on the A889.

Scottish Water said tankers were being mobilised to enable alternative water to be brought into the area.