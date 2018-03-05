Police have appealed for witnesses to a reported assault involving two 12-year-old boys in Inverness.

The boys were not seriously injured in the incident happened at about 19:30 on 2 March in the Culduthel Avenue area.

Police want to trace a man last seen in the nearby Culduthel Mains Court area.

He is described as a white with a tanned complexion, aged late 30s to early 40s, 6ft tall, slim build with broad shoulders and a foreign accent.

The man had short dark hair and light stubble and was wearing a black woolly jumper, dark trousers and dark trainers.