Image copyright Highland Council Image caption An image taken by a drone of the single track road in Knoydart

Highland Council hopes to have a single track road damaged by a landslip in October last year reopened to traffic for the Easter weekend.

A 15m (49ft) section of the single track road between Scottas and Airor on the remote Knoydart peninsula collapsed at Soldiers Rock.

It is a lifeline route for the communities of Airor, Doune and Sandaig.

The steep terrain in the area has made the repair work challenging.

Image copyright Highland Council Image caption A section of the road collapsed in October

Following the landslip, the council re-established pedestrian and quad bike access at the road.

Allan Henderson, chairman of the local authority's environment, development and infrastructure committee, said: "Firstly I would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding.

"Anyone who has visited the site or seen the photos taken at the time showing the damage the landslip caused will be fully aware of the physical constraints the team has had to deal with as the road is on a very steep hillside with a sheer drop below.

"We knew from the start that there would be specific challenges to carry out the necessary survey work safely, find the best engineering solution and then get materials to site.

"Working over the winter months has not been easy but by Easter we hope to be able to re-open the road with only minor works left to complete."