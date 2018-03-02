Image copyright Highland Council Image caption Allan Sellar was provost for 15 years in the 80s and 90s

A former long-serving provost of Inverness has died.

Beauly-born Allan Sellar, who died on Thursday at the age of 93, was provost from 1980 to 1992 and again between 1996 and 1999.

He also served as a councillor on Inverness Town Council, Inverness District Council, Highland Regional Council and Highland Council.

Leader of Highland Council, Margaret Davidson, described him as a "lovely man".

She said: "He was the most egalitarian man I have ever known. If he was talking to anyone it was just the same as if he was talking to royalty.

"He was a man that relished his role as councillor and provost.

"He will be sorely missed and I send my heartfelt condolences to his family."

Provost of Inverness and area, Helen Carmichael, added: "Allan was born and brought up in Beauly and he kept strong to his home connections.

"Even in recent years he gave talks to the Beauly Senior Citizens Club about his love of days growing up in the village."