Image copyright Lisa@Lethen

A great tit with an unusually shaped beak has become regular visitor to a bird table in the Highlands.

The bottom part of the bird's beak is long and curves upwards, while it appears to have a shorter than normal top part to its beak.

It has been visiting a bird table filled with food by Nairn wildlife enthusiast Lisa Wood.

She said the great tit appear to coping well, and had been able to eat a slice of cake which had been left out for it.

Lisa has tweeted a video of the bird to Twitter in the hope of finding out more from ornithologists about what may have caused the beak to form the way it has.

Image copyright Lisa@Lethen