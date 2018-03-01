In pictures: Groove CairnGorm

Image copyright James Roberts Image caption The festival, which was held on Friday and Saturday, made its debut in 2016

Snowsports and music festival Groove CairnGorm was held at the weekend.

The acts included Example and DJ Wire, also Fun Lovin' Criminals' Huey Morgan, a DJ set by 2manydjs and a performance of Daft Punk's Discovery - Live.

Photographer James Roberts captured some of the action.

Image copyright James Roberts Image caption The music included the tunes of Daft Punk

Image copyright James Roberts Image caption The festival was held at venues at the CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre and Badaguish Outdoor Centre

