In pictures: Groove CairnGorm
- 1 March 2018
Snowsports and music festival Groove CairnGorm was held at the weekend.
The acts included Example and DJ Wire, also Fun Lovin' Criminals' Huey Morgan, a DJ set by 2manydjs and a performance of Daft Punk's Discovery - Live.
Photographer James Roberts captured some of the action.
All images the copyright of James Roberts.