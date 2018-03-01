Highlands & Islands

In pictures: Groove CairnGorm

  • 1 March 2018
Groove CairnGorm Image copyright James Roberts
Image caption The festival, which was held on Friday and Saturday, made its debut in 2016

Snowsports and music festival Groove CairnGorm was held at the weekend.

The acts included Example and DJ Wire, also Fun Lovin' Criminals' Huey Morgan, a DJ set by 2manydjs and a performance of Daft Punk's Discovery - Live.

Photographer James Roberts captured some of the action.

Groove CairnGorm Image copyright James Roberts
Image caption The music included the tunes of Daft Punk
Groove CairnGorm Image copyright James Roberts
Groove CairnGorm Image copyright James Roberts
Image caption The festival was held at venues at the CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre and Badaguish Outdoor Centre
Groove CairnGorm Image copyright James Roberts

All images the copyright of James Roberts.

