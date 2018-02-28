Scottish skier days double last season's total
Scotland's mountain snowsports industry has already had this season more than double the number of "skier days" recorded for the whole of last season.
A skier day means one person who skis or snowboards on one day. Many of the same people return to the slopes several times during the season.
Ski-Scotland said more than 132,000 of the "days" had been recorded so far.
Scotland's mountain centres are The Lecht, Glenshee, Nevis Range, CairnGorm Mountain and Glencoe Mountain.
The sites have had frequent snowfalls and spells of low temperatures since December.
Stormy weather, dubbed the Beast from the East, is expected to bring further accumulations of snow to Scotland's mountains.
The previous season was described by the industry as "challenging" because of a lack of snow and mild weather.
Ski-Scotland's chairman Andy Meldrum said: "We estimate that already this winter we have generated over £13.2m for the economy, of which at least £10m will have been spent 'off the hill' in accommodation, shops, eateries and filling stations."
All the images are the copyright of Steven McKenna.