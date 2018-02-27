A climber who died after falling in the West Highlands at the weekend has been named.

Christopher Fryer, 38, from Norfolk, fell on Sgurr Thuilm in the Glenfinnan area on Saturday morning.

In a separate incident, police appealed on Monday for help to trace an overdue hillwalker in the Strathcarron area of Wester Ross.

Stephen Mitchell, 57, planned to visit the Bendronaig Lodge, Lurg Mhor and Bearneas areas.

And on Sunday, mountain rescuers said they had found the body of one of three men reported missing in the Scottish hills in separate incidents.