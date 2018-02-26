Image copyright John Allan/Geograph Image caption The series of waterfalls and pools in Glen Brittle have become a major tourist attraction

Plans to improve the infrastructure at two tourist destinations on Skye have been given a £300,000 funding boost.

The Fairy Pools in Glen Brittle and the Quiraing ridge in the north of the island have been struggling to cope with a recent surge in visitor numbers.

Traffic jams and vehicles getting stuck in ditches have become commonplace in the area.

Highland Council has announced an improved car park at the Fairy Pools will receive £200,000 of EU funding.

The Scottish government is also putting £100,000 towards creating a new car park at the Quiraing.

Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop said she was determined to take action where needed to ensure growth in tourism is sustainable.

Sustainable growth

She said: "When I visited Skye last November, I met local groups to hear first-hand about the challenges caused by the increasing visitor numbers to the iconic tourist sites that the island has to offer.

"Therefore I welcome this latest development, with public funding confirmed to support the improvement works at the Fairy Pools and Quiraing to proceed.

"Our plans for a new Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund will be set out imminently.

"The Scottish government is determined to take action where needed, in partnership with local communities, to ensure growth in tourism is sustainable."

Local councillor John Finlayson said: "The positive outcomes that have been achieved are due largely to the proactive and collaborative approaches of all involved.

"It clearly shows that if agencies work together in an open and transparent manner and have shared goals that benefit both the immediate local and also the wider Skye communities, successful outcomes will always be achieved."