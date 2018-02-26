Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Stephen Mitchell set off on Friday

An appeal has been made for help in tracing an overdue hillwalker in the Scottish Highlands.

Stephen Mitchell, 57, set off for a planned walk in the Strathcarron area of Wester Ross on Friday. He planned to visit the Bendronaig Lodge, Lurg Mhor and Bearneas areas.

Police Scotland said the Perthshire man was believed to have been near Beinn Dronaig at about 09:00 on Saturday.

His car was found parked near the Strathcarron Hotel on Monday.

Mr Mitchell is described as 6ft tall with grey hair and probably greying stubble. He was intending to sleep in bothies.

His disappearance follows a number of alerts on Scottish hills in recent weeks.

On Saturday, a climber died after falling in the West Highlands.

On Sunday, mountain rescuers said they had found the body of one of three men reported missing in the Scottish hills in separate incidents.