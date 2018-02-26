Image copyright PAUL CAMPBELL Image caption The crash happened on the A835 near Garve

A 20-year-old man has died in a crash on the A835 near Garve in Wester Ross in the Highlands.

The two-car crash collision happened on Station Road at about 14:00 on Sunday. It involved a red Seat Leon and a white Audi S3.

Police said the driver of the Seat Leon sustained fatal injuries.

The road remained closed until about 23:30 for investigations to be carried out. Officers urged anyone who may have seen the incident to contact them.

Sgt Chris Murray said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the young man involved in this tragic incident.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal for anyone who saw these vehicles, who may have been travelling as part of a group, and who have not already spoken with officers to come forward."