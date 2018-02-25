Image copyright Jasper Image Image caption The light aircraft crash landed upside down in Shempstons Airfield

A pilot has been hurt after a light aircraft crashed into a field in Moray.

The pilot was treated for minor injures after the crash landing at Shempstons Airfield - a private airstrip less than 500m from RAF Lossiemouth.

The small aircraft had overturned in a field near the airstrip and police, fire and ambulance crews were called just before 12:30 on Sunday.

The pilot was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin for precautionary checks.