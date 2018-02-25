A climber has died after falling in the West Highlands.

The accident was on Saturday, on Sgurr Thuilm in the Glenfinnan area.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released and police in Fort William said a formal identification would take place "in due course".

A report is being prepared for the procurator fiscal, which is standard practice following a death on the mountains.

Mountain rescuers have, meanwhile, found the body of one of the three men missing in the Scottish hills from previous incidents.

One of those leading the continuing searches said Scotland was still "experiencing full winter conditions" in what has been a brutal year for mountain casualties.