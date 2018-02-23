Image copyright Police Scotland

Police officers, some carrying shields, have been involved in executing warrants in a Highlands town.

Quantities of class B and C drugs were recovered in the operation conducted in Dingwall earlier on Friday.

Police Scotland, which has released an image on social media of the officers carrying out their duties, said further inquiries were ongoing.

The force added that a report would be made to the procurator fiscal in relation to the drugs recovered.

