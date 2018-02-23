Image copyright Staffin Community Trust Image caption A contemporary memorial has been proposed for Staffin on Skye

Artists are preparing to present their ideas for a memorial recalling a crofters' uprising on Skye.

People living in Staffin were in dispute with landowners because of rent rises, insecurity of tenure and the eviction of families from land.

The unrest was part of a wider period of land rights struggles in the 19th Century known as the Crofters' War.

Henry Castle and Tom Smith will show their ideas at Staffin Community Hall from 5 to 10 March.

The artists, of design collective Lateral North, were selected from more than 40 applications from all over the world.

Lateral North's previous work includes a Scottish exhibition at the Venice International Architectural Biennale last year.

It involved a virtual reality experience of Boreraig on Skye using mobile phones fitted inside mock animal heads.

Image copyright Tom Smith/Lateral North Image caption Henry Castle making a cast at at Rubha nam Brathairean, Staffin

The project to create a contemporary memorial involves Atlas Arts and Staffin Community Trust.

Castle, a sculptor, said: "One of the most rewarding and ultimately productive ways of gathering information and insight into a project is to find it through direct contact with those who have the knowledge, passion and commitment to diverse aspects of the subject you are researching.

"During my visits to Skye I have met many people who have given me their time, and have been very generous in sharing what they know about so many fascinating aspects of the crofters' struggles.

"This has in turn inspired me in the development of my ideas for what a memorial could be."