GMB Scotland has said "everyone is doing everything in their power" to secure new contracts for BiFab staff.

The engineering firm operates yards at Arnish near Stornoway and Methil and Burntisland in Fife.

Earlier this month, BiFab notified the Scottish government of the potential for redundancies among its workforce.

The GMB said the situation for workers at Arnish had reached a "crucial moment" because the contract they are working is coming to an end.

The yard has been used for manufacturing parts for an offshore wind farm being constructed in the Moray Firth.

'Families' anxieties'

GMB Scotland secretary, Gary Smith, said: "We've always been clear that BiFab needs investment and a plan that defends our members jobs, yards and communities.

"We believe the Scottish government shares these priorities and they are doing all they can to deliver this objective, as they have done since November.

"We are now at a crucial moment and we have stressed to ministers the anxieties of our members and their families - particularly in Arnish where the wind-down process has already went through.

"Time is of the essence but I would say this to our members: everyone is doing everything in their power to secure your futures."

Support offered to BiFab by the Scottish government includes an offer of a loan.