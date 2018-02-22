A small group of youths have been behind two weeks of anti-social behaviour in Invergordon in Easter Ross, police have said.

Police have issued 15 anti-social behaviour warning letters to youths in the presence of their parents.

The spate of vandalism and other criminal activity had "terrified" some residents of Invergordon, according to local councillor Maxine Smith.

She said the actions of the youths involved was "unacceptable".

Ms Smith: "These are a few youngsters, who are bringing down the tone of the whole town and it's not fair.

"Not fair to other decent children and not fair to the people, who have become their victims."