Primal Scream and You Me At Six added to Bella line up

  • 22 February 2018
You Me At Six Image copyright You Me At Six
Image caption You Me At Six have been confirmed for Belladrum

Primal Scream, You Me At Six and Fun Lovin' Criminals have been added to the lie up for August's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Acts previously confirmed include Paloma Faith and 1990s indie band The Charlatans.

Other acts announced include Amy Macdonald and Frightened Rabbit. Also, Rosanne Cash, The Supernaturals and Niteworks.

This summer's Bella is taking place from 2-4 August.

The festival is held on the Belladrum Estate near Beauly.

Image copyright Primal Scream
Image caption Primal Scream will also headline this summer's Bella

