The family of a Scottish man - missing after a stag weekend in Germany - fear he may have been hurt and lost his memory.

Liam Colgan, from Inverness, disappeared more than a week ago during a weekend in Hamburg for his soon-to-be-married brother Eamonn.

In their latest update, his family have said he might be suffering from a head injury.

They believe something may have happened to frighten the 29-year-old.

The only confirmed sighting of the Royal Mail worker was about an hour after the group had last seen him in the Veermaster Bar in Hamburg on Saturday 10 February.

CCTV footage seen by the family shows Liam at G&J building in Baumwall, Hamburg, at about 02:20, being helped up some steps after he fell.

Further sightings after this in Buxtehude are being investigated.

In a post on the Help Find Liam Colgan Facebook page, a family statement said: "We know that him leaving without letting any of us know is completely out of character for him.

"Liam is extremely close to his family and friends. As the best man, he planned his brother's stag do meticulously and was very much looking forward to the wedding.

"He might have hurt himself, maybe sustained a head injury and could be suffering from memory loss. He is probably confused and probably feeling vulnerable and lonely.

"It is a possibility that something happened to him that scared him.

"We don't know why he hasn't tried to make contact or return to us, but we are certain that he would have, if he could."

The family stressed that Liam does not speak any German.

And they are unsure if he is still wearing the same clothes or has obtained different clothing.

Releasing a new picture of the missing best man, the family stressed the importance of keeping up the momentum of the campaign to find Liam.

They said: "We are overwhelmed by the support we have experienced from the people of Hamburg, Buxtehude and back in the UK."

They said: "We feel we are making progress, especially due to your continuous support.

"Liam is very popular. He is a young man of 29, very gentle, who is a passionate musician and loves football, especially Dundee United.

"We miss him very much."

'Check outbuildings'

The message, which has been translated into German and which the family is encouraging people in Hamburg and the wider area to share, asked people to check their properties for Liam.

"We appeal to you to remain vigilant and to continue looking for him, not just in Buxtehude as it is possible he may have moved on from there.

"We also ask if anyone has any out buildings or disused sheds etc that they check these for any signs of Liam. There will likely be further searches organised throughout Hamburg."