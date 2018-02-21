Stagecoach is considering closing its Fort William depot where it employs 16 staff and keeps eight buses.

The transport company said it faced financial pressures due to reduced passenger demand, rising operating costs and changes to tenders.

The firm, which has been holding talks with staff and unions, said it hoped the majority of the workers could be relocated within its business.

But it said its Fort William town centre to Caol service could also end.

Stagecoach said its Scottish Citylink services to Glasgow, Inverness, Oban and Skye would not be affected by the closure of the depot.