Scotland's first Norwegian-style learning centre, known as a Newton Room, is to be created in Caithness.

In Norway, and also Denmark, the centres are used to encourage young people to take an interest in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Scotland's first "room" is to be created at North Highland College in Thurso.

The Inverness and Highland City Region Deal has provided £3m towards the project.

The Science Skills Academy and Highlands and Islands Enterprise are also supporting the creation of the centre.

FIRST Scandinavia, a not-for-profit organisation, has been appointed to develop the Caithness Newton Room.