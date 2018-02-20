Staff at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital have begun checking which patients to prioritise for surgery following problems affecting the site's theatres.

Hundreds of elective procedures were postponed after problems with dust followed later by the discovery of cracks in walls of the main theatre.

Work in the theatres resumed on Monday after a deep clean and air sampling.

Patients waiting for surgery and who have the "greatest clinical need" will be given priority.

Andrew Ward, divisional general manager for the surgical division at Raigmore Hospital, said: "We very much regret we had to cancel planned operations and for the concern and inconvenience this has caused our patients.

"Our clinical teams are currently looking at the all the patients waiting for surgery and will continue to prioritise those with greatest clinical need.

"With the theatres now in operation we are in a better position to assess the delays for each patient, and how we will communicate with individual patients."