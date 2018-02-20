Image copyright Highland Council Image caption Above ground at Inverness' bunker

Highland Council has accepted an offer for a bunker built to survive a direct hit from World War Two's most powerful bombs.

The subterranean property in Inverness was upgraded in the 1980s during the Cold War.

The enhancements included a capability to protect those inside from a nuclear, biological or chemical attack.

Highland Council, which owns the site in the city's Raigmore area, put the bunker up for sale last year.

The local authority said: "An offer for the bunker has been accepted and the sale is currently being finalised with our legal department."

The facility was constructed as two underground levels in 1941 and the site was used for processing information from radar stations on the Scottish coast and in Northern England.

Image caption Pedal power for some of the emergency equipment inside the bunker

Secrecy was paramount during its wartime use. Personnel were denied access to areas in the building other than those they worked in, and were never permitted to talk about their work.

For a time after the end of World War Two the site was used for RAF training purposes.

In 1958 the Civil Defence Corps moved into the building and it continued to use the facility until 1968.

In the early 1980s, the bunker was designated as an emergency centre for the then Highland Regional Council.

Officials would use the facility to organise the recovery of the area if a nuclear attack took place.

