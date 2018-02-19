Man who kept owl heads in jam jars fined

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Gordon Taylor was not responsible for the birds' deaths

Police found two barn owl heads in jam jars and a pendant made from a tawny owl foot during a raid on a man's Inverness home, a court has heard.

Gordon Taylor, who now lives in Midlothian, had sold artefacts and trinkets for white witches and shaman from the property.

The 46-year-old admitted possessing the specimens of the birds and keeping them for sale contrary to regulations.

He has been fined £750 at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute David Morton told Sheriff David Sutherland that Taylor faced either a fine or a maximum 12 months in prison for the offence.

He added that it was not suggested Taylor was responsible for the death of the birds.

'Serious matter'

In the raid, police also found bags containing feathers from owls and buzzards, as well as pendants made from birds of prey feathers.

Defence solicitor Clare Russell said Taylor had not known that he was breaking laws protecting endangered species by having the items.

She said: "My client's position is one of ignorance but it is no defence in law. He did not know about the required certificates to have these items.

"He is more than aware now of the legislation. He had purchased the various items to which he was not entitled and kept them for sale."

Sheriff Sutherland told Taylor he faced reduced charge from what he originally had, but added that it was still "a serious matter".