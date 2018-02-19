Rescue team called out to find walker lost in Cairngorms
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team has been called out to search for a walker in the Cairngorms.
The person got lost in the Gaick area of the mountain range.
The call-out follows a busy spell for Scotland's mountain rescue teams.
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the 12-hour rescue of a fallen skier on Aonach Beag on Sunday.