Rescue team called out to find walker lost in Cairngorms

  • 19 February 2018

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team has been called out to search for a walker in the Cairngorms.

The person got lost in the Gaick area of the mountain range.

The call-out follows a busy spell for Scotland's mountain rescue teams.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the 12-hour rescue of a fallen skier on Aonach Beag on Sunday.

