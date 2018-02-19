Image caption Eamonn Colgan is asking for continued support to find his missing brother Liam

The brother of a Scot who went missing while on a stag party in Germany believes his brother is still alive.

As the search for Liam Colgan entered its second week, his family urged the public to continue their support.

Liam's brother Eamonn has confirmed a body pulled from the Rover Elbe on Sunday was not his sibling.

He said his family had been encouraged by sightings of a "confused Scotsman" wandering the city of Hamburg and asked for help to "bring Liam home".

Liam Colgan, 29, from Inverness, disappeared in the German city last weekend, while on a stag party for his brother Eamonn.

On Sunday, media reported the discovery of a young man's body pulled from the Hamburg river.

Image caption Liam Colgan is the best man and planned the trip to Germany

Eamonn Colgan, 33, said: "I would like to make it clear the police have stated to me that the male that was recovered from the Elbe does not match the description of Liam.

"I'm obviously incredibly relieved that this was not Liam, however pass on my condolences to the family involved in what must be a horrible time for them.

"My brother is still out there and we are still receiving sightings. We need to find Liam and bring him home to his family and friends."

He has asked that Scots with connections in Hamburg and the surrounding areas continue to share the appeal.

'Lose momentum'

He said: "We need your assistance to help do this by sharing the appeal and contacting your friends in Germany to do so. I feel humbled and eternally grateful for everyone's assistance in helping bring Liam home."

Liam's family are now receiving support from the Lucie Blackman Trust, set up to help families whose loved ones have gone missing or died abroad.

Image caption Liam Colgan went missing while celebrating his brother's stag do

The charity's chief executive, Matthew Searle MBE, said: "It's been great that Liam's case has seen so much exposure, both in mainstream and social media.

"But what we tend to see is that after the initial headlines and flurry of interest, these cases can lose momentum.

"It's vital to keep sharing the appeal, most importantly to friends and contacts in Germany. It only takes one person to see him and report it."