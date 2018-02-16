Image caption The disruption to operations began last month

NHS Highland has said 486 elective procedures have had to be postponed at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital due to problems affecting operating theatres.

Disruption caused by dust began about 26 January, followed later by the discovery of superficial cracks.

NHS Highland hopes all theatres at the hospital can resume operating activity on Monday.

Arrangements have been in place for handling patients requiring emergency surgery.

Some patients were also able to have their planned procedures this week by agreeing to be seen in Caithness General Hospital in Wick, Lawson Memorial Hospital in Golspie or Belford Hospital in Fort William.

'Very much regret'

NHS Highland said: "In terms of getting up to full theatre capacity, significant work has been happening round the clock.

"The urgent work necessary to rectify the immediate issues which led to the cancellations within the main theatre complex at Raigmore Hospital was finished on Wednesday.

"A cleaning plan is now in place, and will be followed by air sampling testing. Once that is completed, all theatres are planned to resume operating activity on Monday."

The health board added: "We very much regret that 486 elective procedures had to be postponed.

"However, we would hope, given the extremely difficult circumstances, that the public understand why it was necessary to ensure we operated in a safe and appropriate environment."

The disruption over the last three weeks has been significant.

For the whole of December the total number of elective operations cancelled by the whole of NHS Highland was 133.

This included 67 which were cancelled by the patient.