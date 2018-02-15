Glasgow's The Fratellis added to HebCelt line up
- 15 February 2018
Glasgow band The Fratellis have been announced as the Friday night headliners at this summer's Hebridean Celtic Festival.
Known for their hits Chelsea Dagger and Whistle for the Choir, the band is currently touring the UK and US.
HebCelt will run from 18-21 July in Stornoway on Lewis.
Acts already confirmed include Deacon Blue, Eddi Reader, Roddy Woomble and bands Niteworks, Dante and TRIP and Country singer Martha L Healy.