Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A car landed on its roof on A82 in the Highlands

Police have warned of hazardous driving conditions caused by snow, ice and high winds on stretches of the A82 and A9 in the Highlands.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place across much of the Highlands until 10:00 on Friday.

The difficult driving conditions have seen a car end up on its roof on the A82.

Over the past 24 hours, winds have gusted to more than 100mph in the Cairngorms.

There have also been lightning strikes on Scotland's west coast.

Traffic Scotland has reported the closures of snow gates on several high level routes, including Banchory to Fettercairn and on the A93 at Spittal of Glenshee.

High winds have been affecting crossings of the Kessock Bridge at Inverness and the Skye Bridge, while Police Scotland warned of "pockets of bad weather" affecting travel on roads in Dumfries and Galloway.

Image copyright @polscotrpu Image caption Police warned of challenging driving conditions in Dumfries and Galloway

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have warned of difficult driving conditions on the A82

Travel on the A82 in Glen Coe and on stretches of the A9 in the Highlands and Perthshire were badly affected by snow and high winds on Wednesday.

The storm force winds were detected on Wednesday by the Scottish Avalanche Information Service in the range's northern mountains.

The lightning strikes, accompanied by snow and heavy rain, were widespread on west Highland coast.

High winds have continued to affect the Cairngorms on Thursday.

Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms Image caption SAIS team member digging an avalanche test pit in whiteout conditions in Southern Cairngorms on Wednesday

CairnGorm Mountain ski centre said the stormy weather had affected its phone lines.

Staff said gusts of up to 70mph had been recorded at the centre's top station, along with a temperature of -7C.

There have also been heavy snowfalls and the high winds have been causing snow to build up in some places.

CairnGorm Mountain said there were drifts "as big as cliffs" in some areas.

Wednesday night's lightning could be seen from Kyleakin on Skye and was also reported to have struck in Kyle of Lochalsh.