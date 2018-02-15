Councillors are to be asked to agree to a set of plans to help Highland Council close a £15m budget gap at a meeting on Thursday.

Among the ruling administration's proposals is a 40% cut in funding to Inverness' Eden Court Theatre.

Some public toilets could be closed, with charges being introduced to the most used public conveniences and prices increased at car parks.

The proposals will be considered at a full meeting of the council.

Voluntary organisations and charities, including Women's Aid, face having grants reduced as part of the planned savings.

Councillors will also be asked to set the local authority's budget and council tax levels.